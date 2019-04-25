Little Fiazco Porter-Lewis is a fighter.

The seven-year-old spent ten days in an induced coma after he was hit by a motorist driving on SH1 in Wellsford on March 15.

He was placed on life support after suffering a major brain injury as well as a fractured rib and collapsed lung.

"Not knowing if he was going to wake up - that was the hardest," mother Mekayla Lewis said.

Doctors had not been able to make any promises about the boy's prospect of recovery.

"They didn't know if he was going to open his eyes. They didn't know if he could see anything," she said.

"It was all up to him [Fiazco] if he was going to wake up.

"He was really in God's hands. All we could do was pray at that time.

"I'm so happy for all the people who prayed for my baby.

"We are lucky to have him back."

The Kamo Primary School pupil was such a strong person to have survived such severe injuries, she said.

Little Fiazco Porter-Lewis in Whangarei Hospital after he was hit by a car in March. Photo / supplied

He had been visiting grandparents when he was hit in a 50km/h zone.

"His recovery is actually going really well. It's pretty amazing considering his injuries."

However, the road to recovery had not been easy as the family was robbed of their car while at Fiazco's hospital bedside.

Their silver Mazda Atenza was parked outside hospital when it was broken into.

Also inside the car were some of the gifts sent to Fiazco from family and friends.

Police later found the car abandoned and it has been returned to the family who say it is driveable.

Lewis remained positive about where the family were are at now.

"It just makes you stronger as a person, going through something like this."

They had just moved from Whangārei Hospital, allowing more family members to come spend time with the young boy.

"He loves it. And it's great to know he can remember everybody."

Lewis said the best part of his recovery was being able to cuddle her boy properly and while he has not yet spoken the pair have found their own way to communicate.

"He knows how to nod. He knows how to move his arms."

The family were hoping they would be able to later move him into the Wilson Home, after his stay in Whangārei Hospital.

A police spokesperson said a Serious Crash Unit investigation had been completed and it had been deemed the driver was not at fault.

"Police are not taking any further action at this time."