

A 39-year-old man charged with the murder of 17-month-old Sadie-Leigh Gardner has appeared in the Tauranga District Court.

Adrian Clancy has been remanded in custody until May 22.

He will appear by audio visual link in Tauranga's High Court.

The defence lawyer sought interim name suppression to give time to notify family overseas.

However, Judge Paul Mabey declined interim name suppression.

Sadie-Leigh Gardner was taken to Auckland's Starship Hospital from Tauranga with serious head injuries following an incident at an address in Maungatapu Rd on March 27.

Earlier this month, Detective Senior Sergeant Lindsay Pilbrow said the results of the post mortem and medical examinations had prompted police to treat the death as a homicide.

The toddler arrived in hospital with critical injuries on March 27 and died in Starship Hospital two days later on March 29.