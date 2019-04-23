Eight people have received injuries ranging from critical to moderate following a three-vehicle collision in the Manawatu.

Police report the crash occurred at the intersection of Number 1 Line and Karere Rd in Tiakitahuna, southwest of Palmerston North.

Two people were trapped in vehicles but have since been freed, police said.

The road is currently blocked and diversions are in place while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

Meanwhile, St John has transported one person to Christchurch Hosptial in a serious condition following a truck and ute collision on State Highway 73, forcing its closure.

The incident took place around 40 minutes west of Christchurch, near Kirwee at the intersection of SH73 (West Coast Rd) and Bealey Rd.

St John sent to vehicles to the scene and treated one patient, it reported.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to assist St John around 3.05pm and traffic is currently being diverted away from the scene.

NZ Transport Agency reports the serious incident has forced the closure of the road and asks motorists to follow the direction of emergency services.

The police spokeswoman said a tow truck was on its way to the scene to clear the vehicles.