Waterspouts have been spotted in Auckland this morning as Waiheke Island is battered by a heavy thunderstorm.
WeatherWatch.co.nz said waterspouts had been reported in Auckland Harbour and the Hauraki Gulf.
Waiheke Island has been hammered by thunderstorms this morning.
"Extreme care is required due to cloud to ground lightning, localised flooding and the chance of a tornado."
Waterspouts are a whirling column of air and water mist, often formed when there is relatively warm ocean temperatures, much cooler air temperatures and relatively (ambient) light wind.