Seven people have been injured, including one critically and another seriously, after a serious crash in Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services are attending the crash at the intersection of Pourerere Rd and River Rd near Waipawa, southwest of Hastings.

Police report the collision between two vehicles happened about 7pm, with road closures in place throughout the area.

"Pourerere Rd is currently blocked at the intersections with Tod Rd and Hautope Rd. River Road is blocked at the Elsthorpe Road turnoff," police said.

"The roads are expected to remain closed for at least two hours and diversions are in place."

The serious crash unit has attended and a police investigation into the crash is under way.

Initial indications suggest two people have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries.

The other five people injured have been assessed by ambulance staff at the scene but do not appear to have sustained any serious injuries.