A "significant" number of expensive watches have been stolen in a burglary of a Queenstown jewellery store overnight.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw said police were investigating after the store on Grant Rd in the Five Mile Shopping Complex was broken into about midnight.

A significant number of expensive men's watches were stolen, along with a computer and cash.



Police are following "strong lines of inquiry" with regard to identifying the offender, Shaw said.



"We believe the offender may have travelled to the Southland area following the burglary, potentially travelling in a red Toyota vehicle, registration LQL818."



Police attempted to stop the vehicle in Dipton in the early hours of the morning.

The driver failed to stop and was briefly pursued by police, however the pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving and speed of the vehicle, Shaw said.

Advertisement

Anybody who has seen the vehicle or has information regarding the burglary could contact Queenstown Police on 03 441 1600, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Police are also urging people to be wary of anyone offering watches for sale, or information online regarding watches for sale.