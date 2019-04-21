A Facebook post by Jacinda Ardern, written in 2014, is now being shared widely again, with many praising New Zealand's Prime Minister for doing the right thing long before taking the top job.

In the post, written on April 18, 2014, Ardern, who at the time was a Labour MP, described her "tiring but lovely start to Easter".

"Like lots of other people at Wellington airport last night, I got stuck. Flight was finally canned at 10pm along with any hope of a flight the next day. Everyone waiting at the gate looked pretty gutted, but a few in particular.

"I was lucky enough to grab a rental car, so I doubled back through the airport to try and find the upset looking group from my flight. Turns out that one was due at a wedding, the other a 21st, and the third just wanted to see her family. So we devised a road trip together and agreed to meet after a bit of rest," she wrote.

"Within a few minutes of leaving the airport I got a text from someone I knew through work in Auckland. It was his daughter I had just offered a ride to, and he kindly wanted to meet us all in Taupo to drive the last leg. And so here we are, a random collection of people who have had the loveliest reminder that New Zealand is beautifully small."

A tiring but lovely start to Easter. Like lots of other people at Wellington airport last night, I got stuck. Flight was... Posted by Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, 17 April 2014

The post has been doing the rounds on social media over the last few days, with captions praising the PM for her helpful and positive attitude.

"It's reassuring to know that the country is being led by someone who is genuinely a better person than most of us (or me at least)," a Reddit user wrote.

"It won't mean she will always make the right decision. I sure as hell won't agree with her all the time. But I do know she's coming from a position of goodwill and integrity."

People are also sharing stories of other examples of Ardern's acts of kindness.

"As an aside last week she hand wrote a card to some of my relatives who were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. I doubt I would bother with such things if I were as busy as her," the same Redditor added.

"A few years ago, a person I know was fundraising for an art project they were wanting to conduct in Niue. Jacinda Ardern donated to that, presumably because of her father's role in Niue. People that do nice things for relative strangers are people who care about others. They are good leaders," another Reddit user wrote.

Other social media users are not taken by the post, and suggest it is being used to divert attention from the CGT announcement.

"Starting to feel like some kind of weird astroturfing going on. 'Hey guys, never mind that CGT thing, Adern is a nice lady!' Call me crazy, I know how it sounds," someone wrote on Reddit.

On Facebook, the post has been shared more than 7000 times and received more than 68000 likes, with overwhelmingly positive comments.

"Truly awesome lady. We are lucky to have such a real person who cares at the helm of our lovely land," a Facebook user wrote.