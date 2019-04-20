A man is being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after shooting himself in the leg in Wellsford.

A police spokeswoman said police attended a property in Wellsford after reports that a man had accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The incident happened shortly after 12pm.

St John ambulance crews were also in attendance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The man sustained serious injuries and was being airlifted to hospital, police said.

There were initially concerns from the public that the gunman posed a risk to others.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Man critically injured after assault on Queen St

20 Apr, 2019 6:12am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Prince Charles praises Christchurch shootings victim in Easter message

20 Apr, 2019 12:22pm
7 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY

Game bird hunters reminded of firearm safety messages

18 Apr, 2019 2:21pm
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Majority of Kiwis back new gun laws: poll

16 Apr, 2019 6:22pm
2 minutes to read