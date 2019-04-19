Holidaymakers around New Zealand will be waking to blue skies this morning and should make the most the great weather - cloud and showers are moving up the country.

Easter kicked off with good weather and that is expected to continue today with the sun continuing to shine.

Melissa Oosterwijk from Metservice said the sunshine over the country yesterday would continue today.

Those spending the long weekend in Gisborne and the Hawke's Bay will experience the best weather with a high of 22 and not a cloud in the sky.

But tomorrow a front will bring a band of rain across the county. The front will reach the far south of the North Island with Wellington hit with showers first.

"That front will continue up the North Island and bringing wet weather to most parts on Sunday," she said.

Metservice warned anyone planning an Easter egg hunt on Sunday to keep an eye on the forecast.

A severe weather watch had been issued for the west coast of the South Island for today.

By Monday a ridge of high pressure will bring more settled weather to the southern South Island.

Those who took three days of annual leave to get 10 days off with Easter and Anzac Day - which have also fallen in the school holidays - might be a little disappointed with the number of rain days.



Rain and cloud were expected to clear throughout the country heading into Anzac Day but the weather was not expected to be fine.

Oosterwijk said it was too early to give an accurate forecast for Anzac Day but the computer-generated model on the Metservice website showed sunshine and some cloud.

"At this stage, it's not looking horrendous but it's not that great either," Oosterwijk said.

"We urge people to keep an eye on the website as we are always updating the forecast."

Holidaymakers driving home on Monday were warned to take caution on roads and keep up to date with the weather on the Metservice app.

Holiday weekend outlook

Auckland

Fine today with the odd chance of a shower tomorrow. Showers expected on Monday with Tuesday predicted to be fine. The high will remain about 21C.

Bay of Plenty

Fine today with a few scattered showers tomorrow. Rain overnight Sunday. High of 20C.

Taupo

Fine today with fog tomorrow morning. Rain developing tomorrow afternoon.

Hawke's Bay

Fine and sunny today but cloud expected tomorrow turning to showers for Monday.

Wellington

Mostly fine today but turning to cloud tomorrow and rain by Tuesday. Sunshine not expected until Anzac Day. High expected to be between 15C and 16C.

Christchurch

Cloud expected today with rain developing tomorrow and Monday.

Otago

Rain expected this morning with fog in some areas. Rain developing tomorrow and clearing Monday.