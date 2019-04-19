Charges have been laid against two organisations after a man fell from a stretcher during a medical transfer.

The man died 10 days after the May 7, 2018, incident, but it's unknown if the injuries he suffered as a result of the fall contributed to his death.

He was being transferred from an air ambulance to a road ambulance at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Having safely disembarked the aircraft, he was injured when a lifting device toppled over as nurses transferred him to the road ambulance.

Advertisement

In the process, he sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

He had been flown back to Napier by air ambulance that day, after undergoing surgery in Wellington.

The man was taken back to Wellington Hospital after the accident but died on May 17.

Worksafe NZ confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today that two organisations both face charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 for failing to comply with a duty to other persons, and that failure exposed any individual to a risk of death or serious injury or serious illness.

Both parties, who Worksafe refused to name on the grounds that they may apply for suppression, will appear in court for the first time on April 29.

Both Hawke's Bay District Health Board and Skyline Aviation, which owns the aircraft, declined to comment on the grounds that there was "an ongoing process with Worksafe".

Worksafe told Hawke's Bay Today its investigation had concluded.

The patient's death was referred to the coroner by Capital & Coast DHB.

It is understood HBDHB, conducted a formal review into the circumstances associated with the accident.