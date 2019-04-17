Charlie O'Brien remains resilient after making it through a chilly night surrounded by his encouraging support team.

He's been swinging for nearly 24 hours on a park swing at Taradale Park and although his legs are sore - he's not ready to give up anytime soon.

The Taradale High School student wants to break a Guinness World Record - by swinging on a Napier park swing for 40 hours in a row.

O'Brien said the process wasn't as simple as just sitting on a swing and going for it - there's a lot of preparation involved.

In order for the teen to complete the record successfully, there has to be two witnesses and two timekeepers who all keep an eye on O'Brien's progress.

Charlie O'Brien has had a night of ups and downs. Photo / Warren Buckland

Wrapped in a puffer jacket and a cushion tucked under his knees, O' Brien needs to make it through until 2pm to break the current record of 32 hours.

"I'm feeling pretty good, but pretty sore - but I'm going to push through. It's about that endurance.

"When I get off the swing for my five minute break, I have a good stretch and I had a bit of a massage."

Taradale High School student Charlie O'Brien is trying to break the Guinness World Record for swinging continuously for 40 hours. Photo / Warren Buckland.

O'Brien has become somewhat of a local celebrity since he started his challenge early yesterday morning.

"The moment that stood out to me most was Seven Sharp - I got to talk to Hilary Barry and that was really exciting."

The support is endless for the 16-year-old as his group of friends stay close by, members of the public have been bringing him gingernuts and energy drinks and cars toot in support as they drive by.

"It's more of a physical challenge than mental, there's a lot of people to talk to all the time so that part of it hasn't been difficult. I'm not bored or anything. We had a group of people come by at 3 o clock this morning which was pretty cool."

The team got through the darkest hours of the morning by screaming the national anthem in a true Kiwi style.

"You can't get more patriotic than that."

With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set to arrive in Hawke's Bay for events today, O'Brien extended a cheeky invitation to her.

"You know you wanna see a swinger."