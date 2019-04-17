Prince William will meet survivors of the mosque terror attacks in Christchurch during a two-day visit to New Zealand on April 25 and 26, the Government has confirmed.

The Duke of Cambridge would attend events in Auckland on April 25 before travelling to Christchurch the next day to meet survivors and their families, first responders and the wider Muslim community, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"The Duke has a close connection with New Zealand and in particular Christchurch. His visit provides the opportunity to pay tribute to those affected by the mosque terrorist attacks and show support to the local and national community.

"We welcome this visit by His Royal Highness and know it will bring comfort to those affected," Ardern said in a statement.

Ardern confirmed last month that William would visit New Zealand following the March 15 attacks on two mosques.

Prince William speaks at a memorial service in Hagley Park, Christchurch, in 2011 for the victims of the February 22 earthquake. Photo / File

"The Duke will meet with those affected by the attack and will pay tribute to the extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks," a statement from Kensington Palace said at the time.

Fifty people were killed in the attacks on the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque. Dozens more were injured.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last visited New Zealand in 2014.

Prince William also visited New Zealand following the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011.