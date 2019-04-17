More fine weather can be expected leading into the weekend, however, the Easter bunny might need to pack a rainjacket for Sunday.

A high-pressure system has planted itself over the nation for the past few days and is set to linger before an upset front sets in over the weekend.

However, Metservice meteorologist Claire Nickson told the Herald said those in the north, Auckland included, are likely to have a reasonably good weekend.

"[The north is] going to have a nice fine day and on Friday as well. But as we head later into the weekend we do have a front approaching," she said.

"Saturday you'll get a bit more cloud coming in with a chance of a shower. Sunday, that will increase, a bit more cloud, a few more showers.

"Monday is when the actual front will be over you guys. You'll get a period of rain and then it will turn to showers once the front moves over."

Before the weekend, there will be plenty of sunny, dry, weather across most parts apart from a couple of showers hitting the upper North Island today.

The Auckland area is facing another fine and settled day with temperatures set to reach a high of 20C with easterly breezes.

Meanwhile, Good Friday will be fine for most of the country, however, the upset front moves over Fiordland and southern Westland later in the day bringing rain.

The wet weather then spreads northwards over the South Island on Saturday with the North Island set to be mostly dry but cloudy over the lower half.

Rain is then forecasted to move onto the western North Island on Easter Sunday as the bad weather clears south of Queenstown.

Meanwhile, Easter Monday will see rain and showers continue to spread northwards with the South island forecasted to clear.

Metservice said the front is still several days away so there is some uncertainty as to when it will impact the nation exactly.

Thursday's weather forecast

Whangarei:

Partly cloudy, the odd shower. Southeasterlies. High 20C, Low 13C.

Auckland: Fine. Easterly breezes. 20C, 9C.

Tauranga: Fine. Light winds. 20C, 9C.

Hamilton: A fine day. Southeasterly breezes, dying out in the afternoon. 20C, 5C.

New Plymouth: A fine day. Southeasterly breezes dying out. 19C, 8C.

Napier: Cloudy periods. Southerlies dying out. 18C, 8C.

Wellington: Morning cloud, then becoming fine. Southerly breezes, dying out in the evening. 16C, 8C.

Nelson: Fine with light winds. 17C, 8C.

Christchurch: Fine, some morning and evening cloud or fog. Northeasterly breezes developing afternoon. 16C, 7C.

Dunedin: Fine, morning and evening cloud. Northeast breezes developing afternoon. 16C, 9C.