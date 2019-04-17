Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to handle the changes to KiwiSaver, and what else might be waiting in the wings. Hosted by Frances Cook.

It's the time of year when law changes come into force, so you might have seen articles about the minimum wage changing, or tax rates.

All of that is very important, but what's gone under the radar is some changes to your KiwiSaver, that are actually big news.

You now have more control over how much you put in, the rules for those over 60 have totally changed, and if you want to stop paying into KiwiSaver, you'll have to jump through more hoops.

These are pretty significant changes, but making the most of them so you get the most money in your back pocket, will depend on your personal situation.

There's also the possibility of more changes in the future.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Sorted's Tom Hartmann about how each of us can take advantage of the new situation, and what changes are likely to come in the future.

