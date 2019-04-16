The young person accused of the attempted murder of a police officer is a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager appeared again in the Youth Court at Dunedin yesterday, after an initial appearance on Saturday.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, she faces two charges of assault.

Counsel Anne Stevens QC said later she did not agree with the charge of attempted murder.

She confirmed the alleged incident happened at a house, but the circumstances remain largely unknown.

Police have been tight-lipped, previously saying only the 14-year-old was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted murder.

But a well-placed source confirmed on Monday the victim of the alleged attack was a police officer.

A police spokeswoman said in an email yesterday the officer was ''fine (under the circumstances),'' but would not elaborate.

