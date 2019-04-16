Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has hit out twice in 24 hours, this time taking aim at the Government over free speech.

Yesterday the Bishop caused controversy after he claimed "war" against Kiwis who believed parts of the Bible contained hate speech.

"This will be war if you call the Bible hate speech when any verse in it is quoted," he wrote on Twitter, believed to be in response to the Israel Folau fallout.

This will be War if you call th Bible Hate speech when any verse in it is Quoted..whether at home..at Work or on th Street..how dare Secular,Liberal,left leaning,Atheists openly attempt to legislate our Founding Faith..Christianity or Th Bible as Hate Speech. pic.twitter.com/PY8p1kqhFP — Bishop Brian Tamaki (@BishopTamaki) April 14, 2019

But in an email to the Herald today, Tamaki continued his war of words, saying it was his "God-given responsibility" to preach the word of the holy spirit, declaring he is here to protect Kiwis' freedom of speech.

"The war that will rage is a confrontation of beliefs. I am confident I speak for many New Zealanders, who don't have a voice or public profile but still believe in the Bible as the Word of God, and the supreme authority in all matters of faith and morality, and we will not accept it being censored in any way," he told the Herald.

"The war we will fight, although non-violent, will be resolute in its stand. We will strongly declare what we believe through protest, submissions or whatever means we can or at our disposal to protect our right as New Zealanders' to freedom of speech."

The Government is reviewing its laws surrounding hate speech following the Christchurch mosque attacks and Israel Folau's outburst on social media.

Asked if Folau's comments should be regarded as hate speech, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters that even if they didn't fit a legal definition they nonetheless could be very damaging.

The review has the support of the National Party, but Tamaki says the lack of consultation is an insult to New Zealanders and he will let the Government push through legislation without a fight.

"We will not go along with, or lay down while this Government push through quick legislation or law that has not had the appropriate participation, consultation and involvement of those who will be affected by that legislation or law," he says.

"This is short-sight, and often regrettable law.

"I for one will not be bound in my pulpit. I have the right, and indeed the God-given responsibility to preach the Word of God in my Church any given Sunday.

"I abore the way my preaching has been taken out of context and used against me by opportunists for the purposes of creating news, [for example] my message spoken in 2011 the Sunday morning before the Christchurch earthquake.

"What do you say about inciting hate towards me and the Word of God through the twisted reporting of that message? How is it that media and other minority groups now have more freedom to use whatever platform at their disposal to incite hatred towards the founding faith of this nation."