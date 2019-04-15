NZ Transport Agency is warning of rush hour commuter delays on Auckland's motorway network this evening following a series of crashes combined with rubbernecking.

Traffic is slow from Onehunga due to a crash blocking the left lane just before the Puhinui Rd off-ramp from earlier this afternoon.

Meanwhile, traffic in the other direction is heavy from Lambie Drive on the Southwestern Motorway due to rubbernecking.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH - 4:30PM UPDATE

A crash continues to block the southbound left lane just prior to Puhinui Rd off-ramp. Southbound delays back to Onehunga. Northbound congestion back to Lambie Dr due to rubbernecking. Consider using an alternative route. ^MF pic.twitter.com/1RrrbXWq8T — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 15, 2019

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy approaching Greenlane, again approaching Mt Wellington and heavy from Princes St to Highbrook on the Southern Motorway.

NZTA is warning traffic is also heavier down the line through Manukau and again at Takanini.

Heading in the opposite direction, a breakdown is blocking the left lane before Takanini is causing delays back to Papakura, again heavy from Mt Wellington to Greenlane.

On the Northwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd heading westbound, however, eastbound is free apart from a queue for the Northern Link.

Motorists on the Northern Motorway can expect heavy traffic levels between Onewa Rd and the Upper Harbour Highway heading northwards.

Meanwhile, citybound traffic is heavy between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

Both lanes of the Upper Harbour Highway are currently free-flowing.