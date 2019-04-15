Police have arrested three further people following a major operation targeting the Comanchero gang and will seek the extradition of one of those people from Australia.

Last Thursday, search warrants were carried out at 10 properties across the Auckland region as part of the second phase of Operation Nova.

Six people were arrested and nearly $4 million worth of assets were seized as a result.

On Friday evening, a 40-year-old New Zealand national was arrested in Sydney with the help of Australian Federal Police.

He faces a number of drug and money laundering related charges.

New Zealand Police will be seeking extradition of this individual.

One of several late model Range Rovers seized during the second phase of Operation Nova on April 11. Photo / Supplied.

This morning, two further search warrants were carried out in Auckland as part of the operation.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged with importing methamphetamine and money laundering.

A 48-year-old man has also been arrested and charged with importing methamphetamine.

Both are due to appear in the Auckland District Court.

Operation Nova has targeted senior members of the Comanchero gang, as well as a number of professionals believed to be linked to the alleged offending.

National Organised Crime Group's Detective Inspector Paul Newman said police are committed to protecting our communities from the social harm that drug addiction and gangs cause.

"This is an operation targeting a range of criminal offending and our enquiries are continuing. We cannot rule out further arrests or charges."

During the April 11 raid, several high-end vehicles - including a number of Range Rovers, Harley Davidson motorcycles and a Rolls Royce - along with a total of $100,000 in cash and two firearms were seized by police.