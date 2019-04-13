A disturbing video has emerged on social media of a group of girls, teens and women paying tribute to the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Last night the Herald became aware of a video on Twitter of a group of women, girls, and teens overseas who appeared to be applauding the gunman's actions - with one child asking him to marry her.

The Herald has chosen not to publish the video.

It features six segments of different people sharing their thoughts on the murder-accused, which has been shared and liked hundreds of times.

Advertisement

The first people in the video are three young girls with Australian accents.

One says "marry me" to the accused gunman before another dissolves into laughter.

Another woman says commends the accused on number of deaths, claiming he is an "inspiration".

Another simply posts a drawing of the gunman as a stick figure, shooting at a woman.

A student pays his respects at a park outside the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, March 18, 2019. Three days after mosque shootings, New Zealand's deadliest shooting in modern his

"We both think you're amazing, we watched the entire 17 minutes, we think you're great," said the last teens in the video, referring to the fact the attack was livestreamed for 17 minutes.

The Chief Censor's office has classified the live stream footage objectionable under the Films, Video and Publications Classifications Act.

Chief Censor David Shanks has officially classified the full 17-minute video of the fatal Christchurch shootings which occurred on Friday 15 March, as "objectionable" - meaning it is banned.

That raises the prospect of a fine of up to $10,000 or up to 14 years' jail for anyone who shares the clip.

It is an offence to share this material as soon as it is produced, and the timing of the official classification does not affect the ability for police and enforcement agencies to prosecute offences under the Films, Videos & Publications Classification Act 1993, Shanks says.

Social media giant Facebook has been widely condemned for failing to detect the livestream on its platform and being too slow to prevent it being further shared.