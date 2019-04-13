The owners of the iconic Mt Eden cafe "Circus Circus", in Auckland, are offering a $500 reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to the return of Bozo the clown.

Bozo has been part of Circus Circus Cafe's identity for more than two decades, sitting just outside the front door.

However, on March 28, sometime between 8pm and 11pm, Bozo disappeared, leaving cafe owner Jonathan Rickard shocked.

At the time, Rickard told the Herald he could not believe someone would steal Bozo.

A number of desperate locals have been making efforts to find the whereabouts of the iconic statue but, so far, to no avail.

The owners have offered $500 to anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Bozo.

"We've owned the cafe for 25 years and the clown has been part of the company's identity for decades," Rickard said.

"He's just part of the community. He stands right at the front door of Circus Circus. We're in complete shock someone would steal something like this.

Bozo was stolen from outside Circus Circus Cafe on Mt Eden Road on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

"Locals can't believe it. Our customers have been out looking for him. It's blowing up on social media. Everyone wants him back."

Bozo the clown wears a white and black coat with a red top hat, black trousers and shoes and plays a gold saxophone.

Rickard says Bozo is about 1.6m tall and is relatively heavy to move.

"It's part of our identity and want him back home," he said.

Police are investigating the theft.

If you have any information you can call the cafe on (09) 623 3833.