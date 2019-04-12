A woman has been found dead trapped beneath a vehicle in the Auckland suburb of Epsom this morning.

The body was found in a driveway on Fairholme Avenue about 8.45am.

Police are still at the scene in the central Auckland suburb and described it in a statement as a "fatal incident".

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

More than half a dozen police officers are at the scene in the upmarket street, off Pah Rd. A blue tarpaulin has been erected at the front of the two-storey property.

