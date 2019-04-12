A section of State Highway 1 in the Kaikoura region is closed following a rock slip this afternoon.

Police are at the scene of the slip near the Parititahi Tunnel on SH1.

Reports of the incident came through at 4.15pm, a police spokeswoman said.

While there were initially reports of injuries, a spokesman from St John Ambulance said no one was hurt in the incident.

The road is closed between the intersections with Leader Rd and Inland Kaikoura Rd.

The NZ Transport Agency said a detour was in place.

Motorists should allow at least an extra two hours travel time.