A car was flattened against a truck in a collision south of Milton this afternoon which police have now confirmed is a fatal accident.

One person died in the crash between a car and a septic tank servicing truck.

The car, which was covered in a sheet, was flattened against the front of the truck and squashed in half, a reporter at the scene said.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to the collision on SH1 near Lakeside Rd at 2.10pm today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were earlier at the scene.

The road was blocked in both directions and traffic was backed up.

NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed due to a "serious incident".

A St John spokesman said it attended, but no-one was transported from the scene.