A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour outside Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch.

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa admitted at Christchurch District Court this morning that on Wednesday evening he yelled that he is "sick of all these f***wits", "they need to f*** off" and "all Muslims are terrorists" outside the mosque on Deans Avenue on Wednesday.

He was photographed wearing a Donald Trump T-shirt outside the mosque where 42 Muslims were murdered by a gunman on March 15.

The mosque has been protected by armed police ever since the terror attack.

Tuapawa admitted a disorderly conduct this morning.

Duty lawyer Steve Hembrow said Tuapawa was ashamed by his actions, saying he doesn't have anything against Muslims.

He can't explain his behaviour and claims that he had blacked out.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh remanded Tuapawa on bail for sentencing on July 31.