New South Wales Police have arrested a New Zealand doctor for allegedly inciting a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old girl and her mother.

Dr Murray Govan, a 49-year-old specialist doctor who grew up in Dunedin, is alleged to have sent child abuse material before making arrangements to meet the woman and girl for sex.

Extensive investigations led to the man being arrested outside a hotel at Parramatta in Sydney's west around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began engaging online with a man in March.

The man allegedly talked about sexually explicit acts he wished to perform on the child and her 32-year-old mother, separately and together.

Police will argue the man, who is living in Coffs Harbour, believed he was speaking to the 11-year-old's mother.

"The man was taken to Parramatta Police Station and charged with inciting a person as an accessory before the fact to attempted aggravated sexual intercourse of a person between 10 and 14 years of age, and using a carriage service for child pornography," NSW Police said.

"Strike Force Trawler investigators executed a search warrant in a Parramatta hotel room, where they seized a laptop, mobile phones, electronic storage devices, and children's toys. These items will undergo forensic examination."

Dr Govan grew up in Dunedin and studied at the University of Otago, graduating in 1993. He moved to Australia more than 16 years ago where he runs the Coffs Coast Skin Cancer Clinic. It's understood he also works in the ICU department at the Base hospital.

He a Fellow of the Skin Cancer College and is a tutor for the Advanced Clinical Certificate of Skin Cancer Medicine & Surgery as well as a lecturer in the Certificate of Skin Cancer Medicine.

Lynette Hunt, CEO Skin Cancer College Australasia, said the college board met on Friday and suspended Govan's membership and directorship.

"Skin Cancer College Australasia is horrified by the abhorrent allegations levelled against Dr Govan.

"The charges levelled against Dr Govan are in no way related to his role at Skin Cancer

College Australasia."

The doctor appeared at Parramatta Local Court on Friday. He did not apply for bail, and remains in custody. He will reappear at Parramatta Court on April 17.

Police investigations are ongoing into the incident and detectives also executed a search warrant at a property in Coffs Harbour yesterday.