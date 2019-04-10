Police say a man wearing a Donald Trump t-shirt who shouted abuse outside a Christchurch mosque where 42 Muslims were killed last month could face criminal charges.

Witnesses say that the man, wearing a 'Trump for New Zealand' shirt, caused a disturbance outside the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave yesterday.

But he was not arrested at the time and was allowed to go by armed police patrolling a cordon outside the masjid.

A post on the Muslims in Christchurch & Canterbury Facebook page says the man was "swearing and saying that all Muslims are terrorists" and "that we hate Jesus, in addition to saying that we all need to leave NZ, among other things".

The man was outside the mosque for around 15 minutes while he "kicked and tried to damage some of the memorial items" along Deans Ave in front of the masjid.

A photo of the man surfaced online of him being talked to by police.

It's understood that the man was allowed to go and was not charged.

However, this morning a police spokesman said they are now looking for him.

"Police are aware of a man who acted in a disorderly manner on Deans Avenue yesterday, and are actively seeking him. He could face a disorderly behaviour charge," the spokesman said.

Armed police remain outside the Al Noor Mosque where a gunman entered during Friday prayer on March 15 and killed 42 people. The shooter then went across town to Linwood Mosque and killed another seven people.

The city has been on high alert ever since the terror attack.

Several people have been charged with various offences since the attack, including a 28-year-old Australian national who faces 50 charges of murder and 39 charges of attempted murder.

Others have been charged with distributing footage of one of the mosque shootings.

There has also been at least one other disturbance charge laid after a man allegedly caused a scene outside the Al Noor Mosque.