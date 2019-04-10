A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a Whanganui address, police say.
The 41-year-old woman's body was found at a residential property in Liverpool St "after police received information from a concerned person".
A 50-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in Whanganui District Court today, police said in a statement.
The victim was known to the man and nobody else is being sought in relation to her death.
