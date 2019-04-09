Any excuse for karaoke is a good one in National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett's books, and she ticked off her half-century with a surprise party, cake, karaoke and the obligatory leopard print.

Bennett turned 50 on Tuesday and the occasion was marked with a surprise party for her on Monday night at a pub in Wellington, attended by friends, staff, former staff and colleagues.

Karaoke was a key feature of the night - one of Bennett's go-to songs is I Will Survive.

An enthusiastic Bennett treated the Herald to a rather loud rendition of it in her office on a wireless karaoke microphone she got for Christmas.

National Party MP Paula Bennett in full cry with her karaoke microphone at Parliament on her 50th birthday. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Bennett said the milestone did not scare her at all.

"I loved it. I've crammed quite a bit in in 50 years.

"What I most want is some time with my kids and husband and parents, so we are going to go for a few days up north next week."

She said she was now healthier and fitter than she had been for a long time, courtesy of the gastric bypass surgery she had in late 2017 and a new diet and exercise regime.

She has lost 50kg since then.


Her office was full of gifts - from large bunches of flowers to shoes - one of Bennett's favourite shopping items. She also got another leopard print jacket - a staple in her wardrobe.

Earlier, she had been given a cake and flowers in caucus, a moment posted by leader Simon Bridges on Instagram.

Bennett also got birthday greetings from former Prime Minister John Key who spotted her on his way to visit Bridges.