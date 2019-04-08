A 36-year-old Whangārei man has been charged with firearms offences including unlawful possession of an AK47 and having a homemade bomb.

The items were uncovered in a two-day police search of an Otaika Rd house.

Daniel Paul Van Houten, 36, appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Monday charged with unlawful possession of a .223 AK47, unlawful possession of a semi-automatic 308, unlawful possession of a pistol Comet Flare gun, unlawful possession of 308 ammunition and unlawful possession of .223 ammunition.

He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of an explosive device, namely an improvised explosive device.

An improvised explosive device (IED), is a homemade bomb constructed from military or non-military components.

Van Houten was denied bail and remanded in custody to appear again later this month.

Last Friday at 8am police carried out a search warrant at a Otaika Rd house and continued to search the property on Saturday.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the search and there was no ongoing risk to the public.