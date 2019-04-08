Investigations are under way after a 73-year-old tourist died after a fall during a guided tour of Moutohorā Island (Whale Island) in the Bay of Plenty.

The tourist fell and was seriously injured while on a tour of the island on Thursday, White Island Tours confirmed today.

First aid was immediately provided and emergency services were called.

Police and WorkSafe are now investigating the 73-year-old's death.

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter airlifted the injured person to Tauranga Hospital but they died on Friday evening.

The Department of Conservation, which administers Moutohorā Island and its tracks, is also investigating that fatal fall.

White Island Tours said they were co-operating fully with the investigations and would participate in any coronial enquiry if and when that occurred.

The Department of Conservation has suspended all tour operations on Moutohorā Island while the investigations were ongoing.

Paul Quinn, chairman of Ngāti Awa Group Holdings, which owned White Island Tours, said they were all deeply saddened and devastated by the tragic accident.

"We send our thoughts and aroha to the deceased's whanau. We are looking to see what support we can provide to them at this very difficult time" Quinn said.