One person has died in a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Te Awamutu.

The latest crash continues a horror period on the roads - bringing the total killed in one week to 25.

Earlier today two people - one of them a 12-year-old child - died in a collision involving a car and a truck in Christchurch.

In the crash near Te Awamutu, police were called around 7am to a crash between a car and a motorbike.

The crash happened on Cambridge Rd, in Rotoorangi. There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

One person died in the crash. There were no reports of any other injuries, police said.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Two dead, including 12-year-old, in Chch crash

The crash follows a deadly collision early this morning in Christchurch.

Two people died in the Christchurch crash involving a car and a truck early this morning.

Two people - one of them a 12-year-old child - died and a further three people were seriously injured in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Russley and Yaldhurst Rds.

It is understood two of the three seriously hurt are children.

Two people died in the Christchurch crash involving a car and a truck early this morning. Image / Broadcast Media

Police and St John ambulance were called to the scene shortly after 12.20am, after a truck and a car rolled at the scene.

The road has been closed overnight, but is expected to open shortly.

The serious crash unit is in attendance.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a serious crash in Mangatainoka, in the Tararua District, on Thursday night.

Police were alerted to the two-car crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Mara St around 5.45pm.

St John said three ambulances and two helicopters had been sent to the scene.

Three patients were being treated earlier - one in a critical condition, one with serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries.