A coroner's report into the death of Auckland woman Tania Ellwood, who died in a Grey Lynn boarding house last year, says the cause cannot be ascertained.

Ellwood, 39, was found dead in a room at Dryden Lodge on March 6 last year, along with her ex-boyfriend Timothy Kerr Hamilton, 36.

The two deaths were initially described by police as "unexplained". Both were referred to the coroner at the end of the police investigation.

Stuff reported that much of a report completed by coroner Judge Deborah Marshall was subject to a non-publication order which lapsed today.

Coroner Marshall ruled that the cause of the former actress' death could not be ascertained, due to the advanced decomposition of her body.

Some details surrounding Ellwood's death remain suppressed.

Timothy Kerr Hamilton was found dead at the Dryden Lodge halfway house with Tania Ellwood in March last year.

Weeks after the discovery of the two bodies, the Herald revealed Hamilton had been convicted of rape in 2007.

There is no suggestion whatsoever that his previous offending is connected to what happened at Dryden Lodge.

Hamilton had "quite a few" other convictions, a source said.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in the Waitakere District Court for one count of male rapes female over 16.

Hamilton was released on parole on February 21, 2011, and subject to special conditions for six months following that date.

Hamilton was the son of Kiwi soul singer Josie Rika, who made a name for herself in the music industry in the late 70s and 80s.

Ellwood's partner, Ira Heyder, recently came forward saying he wanted answers regardless of how harsh the truth was.

The two bodies were found at Dryden Lodge in Grey Lynn.

Heyder told Stuff that Ellwood had struggled with drug addiction in the past, but she had assured him that was something she had put behind her.

He last saw Ellwood when he dropped her off in Newmarket before he headed to Hawke's Bay for a work trip.

The couple exchanged some text messages and he believed she returned to the flat they shared in Sandringham.

But when she stopped replying to her text messages and missed a family birthday celebration Heyder realised something was wrong.

Police made a public appeal for any sightings of Ellwood on March 6, but the two bodies would be found in Dryden Lodge later that day.

Police partially cordoned off the downstairs level of the Grey Lynn property and donned face masks and scrubs to scour the scene.

One man at the scene told the Herald it was like "something out of a horror movie".

"Flies were buzzing around the windows," he said.

"My biggest fears come true."

After the bodies were found the room was blessed by a pastor and residents at the lodge chipped in to buy flowers, which were laid at the scene in memory of the dead.