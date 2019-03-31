A motorist has suffered critical injuries in a crash near Auckland Airport early today.

The vehicle left the road and crashed into water near the intersection of Tom Pearce Dr and Puhinui Rd at about 1.15am.

A witness said: "I didn't hear the crash, but heard a bit of tyre-screeching. I thought nothing of it till I heard all the sirens.

"I came for a look and saw the vehicle in the water, upside down. All the services were here fast, I hope the driver is okay."

Fire and Emergency NZ said firefighters helped to free the driver from the vehicle.

One patient was taken to Middlemore Hospital, St John Ambulance said.

The police confirmed that the driver was in a critical condition.