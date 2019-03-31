A 19-year-old has been charged with drink driving causing death in relation to a car crash in Northland that killed two people.

The crash took place on State Highway 1 at Topuni just before 8.50pm last night

Two people died in the crash and two others are now in a stable condition in Starship and Auckland Hospitals, police said.

They said the driver of the "offending" vehicle continued driving south after the crash, where police later found the vehicle and spoke with the driver and a passenger.

Police did chase the fleeing driver.

The 19-year-old man behind the wheel of the vehicle will appear in North Shore District Court on two charges of driving with excess breath alcohol causing death.

Further charges were possible as police continued their investigation into the crash.

The arrested man was driving southbound in a silver-coloured four-door sedan and police are appealing for witnesses who saw either the crash or the car.

"Police are keen to hear from members of the public who were driving on SH1 yesterday evening, particularly in the Maungaturoto and Kaiwaka areas, who saw this vehicle prior to the crash," police said.

Police last night said six people had been injured in the crash and that a rescue helicopter had been sent to the scene.