A helicopter and seven fire appliances are currently helping bring a blaze at a Waikato landfill under control.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Scott Osmond said the fire was about 30m by 40m, based at the head of the tip at Hampton Downs.

Although the crews were still trying to bring it under control there were no concerns that it would spread to any neighbouring properties.

A helicopter had been brought into help fight the blaze, alongside five water tankers and two appliances.

The landfill, the region's largest, is built on 386ha and sits north of Te Kauwhata.