Traffic is flowing again on the Auckland Harbour Bridge after a series of minor incidents blocked southbound lanes this morning.

Police said they received several calls between 10.42am and 11.01am.

The first call reported two vehicles needing to be towed near the Shelly Beach offramp.

Later calls reported four vehicles, and then seven or eight cars running into each other. No one was injured and the cars have now been moved out of traffic lanes.

