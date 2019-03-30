It's famous for the array of colours it uses to acknowledge our triumphs and tragedies, but tonight the Sky Tower will go dark to support the fight against one of our greatest challenges.

Earth Hour will take place around the world from today, and the Auckland landmark will

will switch off the lights in support of the global initiative that is shining its own light on climate change, a SkyCity spokeswoman said.

The tower will be one of the first monuments in the world to 'go dark' for Earth Hour, with the lights going off from 8.30pm to 9.30pm tonight , she said.

Since starting in 2007, Earth Hour has become the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment, mobilising millions of individuals, communities and organisations around the world to take action for the planet and nature.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere's tallest man-made structure, measuring 328 metres from the ground to the top of its mast.