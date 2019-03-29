A Chinese man has been charged after the death of three fellow tourists in a horrific head-on crash near Tekapo.

Lai Xu (50) appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with three counts of careless driving causing death and four of careless driving causing injury, following the March 8 incident.

Three rescue helicopters attended the scene after the head-on collision between two cars on Braemar Rd, near the State Highway 8 intersection, just outside Tekapo, reports Otago Daily Times.

The three Chinese visitors who died were Yuyan Li (74), of Sichuan, and Fuhe Li (75) and Jin Zhang (75), of Chongqing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Xu, described on court documents as a resident of Sichuan, walked slowly into the dock yesterday, assisted by crutches.

A Mandarin interpreter was also present.

Xu entered no plea and was remanded on bail for him to arrange legal representation.

He was ordered to surrender his passport.

The defendant will be back before the court in two weeks.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

One dead in Taupō motorcycle crash

30 Mar, 2019 7:21am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Two serious crashes involving motorcyclists near Taupō

29 Mar, 2019 2:45pm
Quick Read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Car on fire in Taupō street

29 Mar, 2019 11:55am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Wellington

29 Mar, 2019 11:53am
Quick Read