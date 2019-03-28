The man accused of assaulting Green Party co-leader James Shaw has been ordered to undergo a mental health report.

The man, 47, appeared in Wellington District Court today. He has been charged with injuring Shaw with intent.

He has interim name suppression while the forensic mental health team look into his case.

Shaw was grabbed and hit in the face as he walked to work in central Wellington just before 8am earlier this month.

He told media he'd suffered a small fracture in a bone in the eye socket.

"I feel fine. I have a bit of a sore head and a lot of people have these kinds of incidents occur and come off a lot worse than I do," he said at the time.

The attacker had looked "vaguely familiar" to him.

The accused left the court after his first appearance on March 15 telling media the attack had nothing to do with Shaw, and that he had simply copped it for a different issue that he would talk about more later.

The man's lawyer, Marty Robinson, earlier told the court the man had no plea to enter, and applied for interim name suppression because naming the man would cause severe hardship to himself, his business and his wife, given the widespread media coverage expected of the court appearance.

The man reappeared in the Wellington District Court this morning but did not enter a plea to one charge of injuring with intent to injure.

A mental health report has been ordered for his next appearance in May.

Despite the attack, Shaw said he did not believe the one incident dictated an increase in security for MPs.

However, he said he had long been concerned about "death threats" and social media abuse fielded by colleagues Golriz Ghahraman and Marama Davidson.

He said he was touched by the messages of support he has had – "I wasn't anticipating that."

James Shaw suffered a broken bone is his eye socket in the attack. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier he posted a video to his Twitter followers sporting a black eye.

"I'm ok, I'm back at work and I'm very much looking forward to today's school strike for climate and I hope to see you there," he said.

He thanked the Wellington Free Ambulance, police and hospital staff for their care following the attack.