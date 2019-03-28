A driver is trapped in his vehicle after two trucks collided on State Highway 1 at Atiamuri.

Debris is strewn 100m along road, which is now blocked.

The crash happened near The Bull Ring Cafe, at Atiamuri, just south of another minor two car crash near the intersection with Humphrey Rd.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Bannister said firefighters were called to the scene by St John Ambulance crews at 8.35am.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted at 8.34am to the collision on the stretch between Ongaroto Rd and Tirohanga Rd.

He said there was a "significant amount" of debris, including timber, strewn for about 100m along the road.

Both vehicles collided head-on, he said.

Police say initial reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries.

A St John spokeswoman said they got a call at 8.35am. A helicopter was sent to the scene, she said.

Two ambulances were also sent but there was only one patient.

SH1 and SH30 are currently closed and motorists are advised to expect delays, police say.