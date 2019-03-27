A person has died following a serious crash between a truck and a bus on Waitākere Rd this morning.

Two people were involved in the crash and one person died at the scene.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person had been treated for moderate injuries and transported to hospital.

Auckland Transport said Waitākere Rd was closed between Kay Rd and Northfield Rd. Motorists could detour via Kay Rd, Mcentee Rd and Northfield Rd.

The detour was not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.