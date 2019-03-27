Emergency services are responding to a serious truck and bus crash in West Auckland.

Police said the crash occurred about 7.15am on Waitākere Rd.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, there are serious delays on a motorway connecting to Auckland Airport after a multi-vehicle crash.

The NZ Transport Agency said the collision occurred about 6.50am and had blocked two out of the four southbound lanes on the Southwestern Motorway, SH20, at Māngere Bridge.

In an update at 8am, NZTA said the lanes remained blocked. Traffic was backed up to Maioro St.

UPDATE 7.25AM

Lanes remain BLOCKED on the Māngere Bridge and delays are now back to Maioro Street. #SH16 traffic should consider using #SH1 to Airport and south. Updates here: https://t.co/epyK7JwtSr. ^MF https://t.co/nMvi9V5age — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 27, 2019

Traffic heading along SH16, Northwestern Motorway, should consider using SH1 to get to Auckland Airport and to head south.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - UPDATE 7.40AM

The two right lanes remain BLOCKED on the Māngere Bridge and delays are now back to Maioro Street. #SH16 traffic should consider using #SH1 to the Airport and south. Updates here: https://t.co/epyK7JwtSr. ^MF pic.twitter.com/0QgIBlYNgv — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 27, 2019

UPDATE 8.00AM

The two right southbound lanes remain BLOCKED on the Māngere Bridge. Continue to expect delays. ^MF https://t.co/QgWCcJ7PRz — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 27, 2019

UPDATE 8.00AM

Meanwhile, a crash eastbound on SH16 about 6.35am was continuing to cause delays for commuters. The crash had initially blocked the centre lane near the Hobsonville on-ramp.

Emergency services were now at the scene and now just the right lane near the Hobsonville off-ramp was blocked. Delays were expected.

UPDATE 7.00AM

Emergency services are now on-site and the right lane near the eastbound Hobsonville off-ramp is blocked. EXpect delays. ^MF https://t.co/iox2RBVkL7 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 27, 2019

