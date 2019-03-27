A multi-vehicle crash on a highway connecting to Auckland Airport is causing major delays.

The NZ Transport Agency said the collision occurred about 6.50am and had blocked two out of the four southbound lanes on the Southwestern Motorway, SH20, on Māngere Bridge.

In an update at 7.25am the NZTA said the lanes remained blocked and delays were back to Maioro St.

UPDATE 7.25AM

Lanes remain BLOCKED on the Māngere Bridge and delays are now back to Maioro Street. #SH16 traffic should consider using #SH1 to Airport and south. Updates here: https://t.co/epyK7JwtSr. ^MF https://t.co/nMvi9V5age — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 27, 2019

Traffic heading along SH16, Northwestern Motorway, should consider using SH1 to get to Auckland Airport and to head south.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a crash eastbound on SH16 about 6.35am was continuing to cause delays for commuters. The crash had initially blocked the centre lane near the Hobsonville on-ramp.

Emergency services were now at the scene and now just the right lane near the Hobsonville off-ramp was blocked. Delays were expected.