A massive rude message captured the attention of hundreds of tourists who walked up Devil's Staircase at Tongariro Alpine Crossing last weekend.

On Saturday, Kiwi woman Leigh Alderson, who trekked the Tongariro Alpine Crossing with her brother, captured photos of the word "wiener" when they climbed up the Devil's Staircase.

Alderson told the Herald that the staircase was hard work so she and her brother took a well-needed break when they reached South Crater.

However the siblings, along with "several hundred" travellers, were not expecting this hilarious surprise when looking over the spectacular view.

"We stood over there and then saw the giant wiener and everyone was laughing and taking photos of it, she said.

"It was quite cool, everyone has a hard walk up and you get there and you see that. It was absolutely hilarious.

"It must have taken them ages [to make] .. You can't really miss it."

The Devil's Staircase is a steep climb, 1400 to 1600 metres above sea level.

Although the phallic message is entertaining, there have been warnings to take the Tongariro Alpine Crossing seriously since there have been deaths on the hike.

Last year in October, one man from a "ill-prepared" group of four died during the walk.

Police named the man as Sateesh Babu Halehally-Chikkanna of Bangalore, India.

"Considering what we know, it would appear that he has died from exposure to the cold," Senior Constable Barry Shepherd of Taupo Police said.

The death has prompted Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley to warn anyone considering tramping in the region to properly prepare for alpine conditions.

"The word 'Alpine' was added a few years back to what we know as the 'Tongariro Alpine Crossing' for a reason.

"Many people may not know there is still deep snow on the ground in many places as well as potential avalanche paths in this region," Daisley said.

Sticking together as a group is the recommended policy, he said.

"People who get separated from their group make up a mere 5 per cent of the total tramping fatalities in the last 10 years. Hypothermia contributed 6 of the 57 fatalities during that period," Daisley said.

The tragic death appeared to be preventable and should be a stark reminder to people explore the alpine regions of New Zealand that when things go wrong in that kind of environment "the consequences are often very high".

"If this had happened at lower altitude there would have been a higher chance of surviving this 'unexpected night out'. Sadly, his family and friends are now grieving," he said.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said police had four key messages for anybody thinking of doing the Tongariro Alpine Crossing:

1. Wear appropriate clothing.

2. Keep an eye on the weather.

3. Stick together.

4. Be prepared to turn back.