An investigation has been launched after images emerged on social media of emaciated cattle being transported on a ferry from Picton to Wellington.

The images, shared on Facebook by animal rights activist Chris Huriwai, show a truck load of cattle being transported on the ferry.

Taken from above the truck, the open trailer reveals cattle in visibly poor condition, abnormally thin, with rib and back bones protruding.

A Ministry for Primary Industries spokeswoman said it was advised of the issue on Monday morning and was investigating.

In his post, Huriwai said the cattle's condition was "shameful".

"A friend of mine is currently travelling to Wellington and snapped these emaciated dairy cows inside what resembles a concentration camp truck, on their way to a slaughterhouse," he wrote.

Images taken of emaciated cattle being transported from Picton to Wellington on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

"Some of the poor animals don't even have any shade for the harrowing three hour trip in the sun."

Huriwai questioned Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor and Dairy NZ, writing "is this acceptable? Anything to say?".

The person who took the images, who wanted to be known only as Ben, said he grew up on a farm so has "a bit of an idea of what healthy cows look like".

"And those ones were far too skinny to be healthy," he said.

"I know a few people, Chris Huriwai being one of them, who know what to do in that situation so I took a few pictures and sent them to him.

"He then put them on the internet and everyone started talking about them."

SAFE head of campaigns Marianne Macdonald said she was appalled to see the emaciated state of these cows. Photo / Supplied

Ben said the response to the images had been "polarising".

"There seems to be a lot of aggression from farmers who are saying it is stupid, biased and there is nothing wrong with the cows.

"Then there is other people who can't believe it. There doesn't seem to be a middle ground.

"I think it highlights the problem with the way we are farming here in New Zealand."

Ben said increasing stock numbers, feed being pushed to it's "absolute limit", and extreme weather conditions were resulting in "so many hungry cows".

"I took the images so more people would see this and realise it is not a one off occurrence. There was an article like this about three years ago which was almost exactly the same, with someone on the ferry who took photos of the cows.

"If it is shown as not an isolated occurrence then maybe people will start to think of others ways to fix it."

SAFE head of campaigns Marianne Macdonald said she was appalled to see the emaciated state of these cows.

"Not only do they have to endure being transported by ferry with no shelter, but they're also clearly starving.

"The Ministry for Primary Industries should definitely be doing an investigation, especially given that many farmers and animal transport staff have been commenting that this is a common sight.

"However, this is yet another case where investigations don't take place until animal neglect and cruelty are made public by caring whistleblowers. If we had an effective system of animal welfare monitoring in New Zealand, the terrible condition of these cows would have been flagged and investigated much sooner," she said.

Macdonald said SAFE wants the Government to strip MPI of its animal welfare responsibilities and create a stand-alone animal welfare regulatory and enforcement agency "that will be much more pro-active in putting animal welfare first".