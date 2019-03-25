The death of a 2-year-old girl found on tidal flats near Maketū is now being treated as a homicide, police have confirmed.

The decision followed the results of an autopsy, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said today.

Police are remaining tight-lipped and a security officer was standing guard at a property of interest in Little Waihi near Maketu today.

Six members of the police dive squad are searching the waters on the eastern side of the Little Waihi estuary and around a property of interest.

Police are appealing for information on the death and want to speak to anyone who may have stayed at the Bledisloe Holiday Park, Little Waihi, between Monday March 18 and Friday March 22.

Police were first called to the village of Little Waihi, near Maketū, at 10.40am on Thursday to reports of disorder.

The girl was later found on the tidal flats. The police confirmed on Friday they were treating her death as "suspicious".