Residents in Onehunga were woken by loud screaming early today after a house party went "very wrong" and two people were injured in a stabbing.

Two people were injured - one critically - after a fight broke out at an address on Cameron St, in the Auckland suburb, about 1.50am.

A pool of blood can still be seen on the pavement outside the house this morning.

St John ambulance said two people were injured, one critically and one moderately, as a result of a stabbing.

Police confirmed two men were injured, and said inquiries were still ongoing.

A neighbour told the Herald she was woken by "very loud female screaming" after what had seemed like a happy, respectful party.

Police at the property on Cameron St, Onehunga, where the stabbing took place. Photo / Dean Purcell

"The neighbours are new to the street, by about a month, and they came over on Friday to tell us they were going to have a party, which we were grateful for," said the neighbour.

"The party went really well all evening, there was lots of laughter and happiness. It wasn't loud or disturbing in any way.

"We went to bed and thought they were being really respectful, but then about 1.30am we heard screaming which woke us.

"Then all hell broke loose from there."

The neighbour said she heard "very loud female screaming" before ambulances, police cars and police dogs arrived at the scene.

Blood at the scene on Cameron St, Onehunga, following a stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

"There was a lot of commotion but we couldn't see anything," she said.

"There were men shouting at the police, at the dogs, and other members of the party. It was a good couple of hours of mayhem."

Another neighbour said he had been kept awake by "lots of loud yelling and laughing" and also heard screaming.

"I heard a woman screaming and lots of men yelling at each other. They sounded very angry and it went on for a long time," he said.

"I could hear them saying there was going to be a punch-up but by the time I called police, they were already there."

Neighbours said the property involved was a rental, and the tenants had only recently moved in.

"They would be in their late 20s or early 30s and seemed very nice. They introduced themselves and are a lovely couple.

"I don't know who was involved, whether it was them or a party guest," one said.

"It is just something that has gone very wrong."