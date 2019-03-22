The youngest victim of the Christchurch terror attack is among those to be buried after a mass funeral this afternoon.
Mucaad Ibrahim, 3, was killed at Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch after becoming separated from his father.
He and 25 other people killed in the mosque shootings will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery. More than 5000 mourners are expected.
Beginning at 4pm, five or six burials will take place at once.
Muslim tradition requires bodies to be buried as soon as possible after death. That usually means burial within 24 hours, but that was not possible in this case because police had to formally identify the 50 victims from Friday's attack.
Today's funerals are the last in Christchurch relating to the attack. Other victims are being buried in other cities or in their home countries.
The full list of people to be buried this afternoon:
Kamel Mohd Kamal Kamel DARWISH
Ghulam HUSSAIN
Karam BIBI
Muhammad Zeshan RAZA
Ashraf El-Moursy RAGHEB
Mucaad IBRAHIM
Husna AHMED
Ramiz Arif Bhai VORA
Arif Mohamedali VOHRA
Amjad HAMID
Muse AWALE
Muhammad SAMAD
Mohammad Ata ELAYYAN
Osama Adnan ABUKWAIK
Mounir Guirgis SOLIMAN
Muhammad Suhail SHAHID
Abdelfattah QASEM
Ali Mah'd Abdullah ELMADANI
Abdukadir ELMI
Ahmed Gamal Eldin Mohamed ABDEL GHANY
Talha NAEEM
Naeem RASHID
Hussein AL-UMARI
Mohammed Imran KHAN
Mohamed Sheikh Abdi ELMI
Haroon MAHMOOD