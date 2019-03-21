Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki has slammed the Muslim call to prayer which will take place at 1.30pm tomorrow.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the prayer would take place to recognise the lives lost in the Christchurch terrorist attacks last Friday.

Ardern said the prayer would be followed by two minutes of silence at 1.32pm.

"Two minutes of silence is okay but the Islamic prayer will sound? it contains this line 'there is no God but Allah', well I disagree," Tamaki wrote on Twitter.

"Jesus Christ is the only true God ... this is not us!"

Fifty people lost their lives in the attacks on two Christchurch mosques and the alleged gunman has been charged with murder.

Earlier today, Ardern announced plans for a National Memorial Service and said everyone can reflect on the attacks tomorrow as they please.

"How we choose to reflect during the silence will be different for each of us," she said.

"Everyone should do what feels right for them, wherever they are – at home, at work, at school.

"I know many New Zealanders wish to mark the week that has passed since the terrorist attack, and to support the Muslim community as they return to mosques."

Meanwhile, Tamaki said the announcement of the Muslim call to prayer was an abuse of her Prime Ministerial power.

"This is Offensive to all True Christians in Aotearoa ... Our National Identity is at stake," he posted on Twitter.

"PM Jacinda Ardern has abused her Prime Ministerial decree in allowing 'Allah as the only true God to be sounded in Muslim prayer across the airwaves in our nation tomorrow."

Tamaki also created shockwaves in 2016 after he blamed the cause of the Kaikoura earthquakes on homosexuals.

