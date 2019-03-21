One of Auckland's most exclusive private schools is copping criticism for a ban on the hijab which it says violates the school dress code.

News of the prohibition on the headscarf at Diocesan School for Girls comes less than a week after 50 Muslims were killed in two Christchurch mosques.

The ban may also be in contravention of the Human Rights Act and the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

Today, former Radio New Zealand reporter Mohamed Hassan wrote on the Turkish news website TRT World that teachers at the decile 10 school were yesterday told the Islamic dress was a breach of the school rules.

In a statement to the Herald the school's principal Heather McRae said Diocesan valued and celebrated diversity and inclusion but the uniform policy was in place to "create a sense of oneness and family".

She said her students were welcome to wear hijabs tomorrow for the nationwide 'Scarves in Solidarity' day - a tribute to the victims of Friday's mosque attacks.

"Any girl or person who wants to show their respect for Muslim families affected in Christchurch by wearing a hijab to school on this day is most welcome to do so. We will also be observing two minutes of silence," she said.

"Diocesan community was devastated by the events last Friday."

Despite the apparent ban, McRae said regulations are in place to "ensure the Diocesan identity is upheld".

"No wearing of jewellery or nail polish, skirt length, a requirement to tie back long hair and wear the school blazer outside school grounds, shoe styles and so on," her statement said.

"All parents sign up to the uniform policies when they join the school."

TRT World quoted an unnamed male teacher at the school who said the announcement was made after "concerns were raised by a colleague" about some of the school's Muslim students not being able to wear the hijab.

The teacher said two students had enquired about wearing their hijab but were told it was against school policy.

"She took it up with the deputy principal who had never heard of the policy. Then we had an announcement saying there was a staff briefing," TRT World reported the teacher as saying.

McRae then allegedly told staff at the briefing that the policy was not new and expected staff to enact the rule.

"She said 'and of course, you've all signed onto this. I want you to support this position, not oppose it," the teacher at the private Anglican school told TRT World.

"There was just silence [by the teachers]. I got the feeling that people were shocked this was a thing."

Staff at the more than 100-year-old school, the teacher said, were told the dress code allowed for small religious or cultural items - such as crosses - to be worn underneath uniforms.

"Inclusive is not a thing you do half, you're either inclusive or you're not," the teacher told TRT World.

"Even a private institution should be bound by the basic rules of decency. You either respect people or you don't."

He said the student who first learned of the hijab policy was asked to read her poem about Islamophobia at a school assembly this week after the attacks.

The poem, "Living beneath the veil", was published on the school's blog two days ago but has since been removed.

The Herald, however, has obtained a copy of the poem by the Year 12 student which talks about the abuse Muslim women receive.

"As she walks, people stop and stare. Some whisper, some wonder, and some even shout at her. But none of those words of festering fear, get past the Airpods hidden in her ear," the poem reads.

"Do not assume that a headscarf puts me in a kitchen, I am no one's subject. Under my headscarf are the mountains and seas that my parents crossed to raise me, the lands they left so I could dream. Superman wears a cape around his neck; why can't I wear mine around my head?"

Just days ago Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern donned a hijab when she visited the two mosques targeted in the terror attack - an image which has been widely praised worldwide.

A "National Scarf Day", encouraging women to wear headscarves in support of Muslim women, has also been proposed.

The Herald has approached the Human Rights Commission to see if it was aware of the apparent ban at Diocesan.

The commission's website has a specific section for people and their rights to wear cultural, religious or national items.

"Schools and employers may have uniform standards. At the same time people should be able to wear jewellery such as a cross and taonga when these express their religious, spiritual or cultural beliefs.

"Discrimination on the grounds of religious belief and/or ethnic or national origins is not allowed under the Human Rights Act and the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act. This means that if your workplace or school does not let you wear items that significantly reflect your religion or cultural beliefs, it might be unlawful discrimination.

"Many schools require pupils to wear a school uniform and many workplaces have dress codes. Schools and workplaces can prevent you from wearing items like taonga or a crucifix for reasons such as health and safety."